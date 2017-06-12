Eastern Idaho is not immune to heroin...

Eastern Idaho is not immune to heroin, opioid epidemic

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

Paramedic Connor Cook had to clip off the plunger and remove the needle where it was inserted into the man's arm in order to safely transport him to the hospital for treatment of a heroin overdose. Since the heroin was still actively being injected into the unconscious patient, Cook couldn't revive him with the opioid inhibitor naloxone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) Thu Jason 50
Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15) Jun 3 PLEASE 24
News Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08) Apr '17 Peki 272
Bored and horny at work (Aug '16) Apr '17 Croo 4
Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13) Feb '17 Happy customers 10
don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08) Feb '17 WOW 26
Any green? Feb '17 Yadayada 1
See all Idaho Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Falls Forum Now

Idaho Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Idaho Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Idaho Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,026 • Total comments across all topics: 281,815,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC