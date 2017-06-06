County requests additional court comp...

County requests additional court compensation

The Bonneville County Commission approached the Idaho Falls City Council on Monday with a request to increase the city's compensation for its use of the county's magistrate court. The county magistrate court sees cases from a variety of entities, including the cities of Idaho Falls, Ucon and Iona, Idaho State Police, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the county itself.

