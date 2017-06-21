City, churches partner on collection drive

The city of Idaho Falls is partnering for the second year with area churches for a nonperishable collection drive to benefit local charities. The drive is being held in conjunction with the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce's Independence Day parade on July 4. "Watch for float entry number 13 which will be decorated with red, white and blue 'Bring It' collection drive banners," city spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said in a news release.

