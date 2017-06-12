Bingham Memorial named - Healing Hospital'
The recognition "acknowledges the exceptional quality of the hospital and commitment to continuing to develop and sustain a culture of 'radical loving care,'" the release said. The Erie Chapman Foundation also recognized The Mayo Clinic, The Cleveland Clinic, Riverside Methodist Hospital , and the Baylor Scott & White health systems as examples of peak performing organizations where "radical loving care" is part of the culture.
