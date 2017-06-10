Beck lawsuit against Gagner moves forward
After earlier summarily dismissing legal claims filed by former Bonneville County Republican Chairman Doyle Beck against Idaho Transportation Department board member Lee Gagner, Judge Dane Watkins has granted a motion to reconsider. The suit is now slated for trial in August.
