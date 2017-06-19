Balukoff considers running again for Idaho governor

Republican Incumbent Butch Otter, right, and Democratic Challenger AJ Balukoff laugh as they compliment each other's ties after the gubernatorial debate hosted by the City Club of Idaho Falls at the Idaho State University Bennion Student Union Building Thursday, Oct. 9, 2014. Balukoff, 71, said he's willing to launch another campaign, but his wife is unsure.

