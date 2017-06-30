Army Band to perform Monday at Freeman Park
A detachment from the 25th Army Band will entertain guests at 7 p.m. Monday at the Freeman Park band shelter, 1290 Science Center Drive in Idaho Falls. The concert, which is free and open to the public, is being presented by the Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department in recognition of Independence Day and Idaho's veterans.
