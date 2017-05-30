Ahlquist names Damond Watkins as campaign chairman
GOP gubernatorial hopeful Dr. Tommy Ahlquist today named Damond Watkins as his campaign chairman. Watkins, of Idaho Falls, is Idaho's national committeeman for the Republican Party.
