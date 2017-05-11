Victor's Music on Main announces summer lineup

The Thursday night concerts start June 22 and run weekly through Aug. 10. The concerts are put on by the Teton Valley Foundation, which relies on "generous donations at the door," a Foundation news release said. "Lots of people drop in $5, $10, $20 bills - which is so generous - but it also means there are hundreds of attendees who don't contribute anything," Erica Linnell, the Foundation's executive director, said in the release.

