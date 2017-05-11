Victor's Music on Main announces summer lineup
The Thursday night concerts start June 22 and run weekly through Aug. 10. The concerts are put on by the Teton Valley Foundation, which relies on "generous donations at the door," a Foundation news release said. "Lots of people drop in $5, $10, $20 bills - which is so generous - but it also means there are hundreds of attendees who don't contribute anything," Erica Linnell, the Foundation's executive director, said in the release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Fri
|Lauren D
|48
|Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08)
|Apr 30
|Peki
|272
|Bored and horny at work (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Croo
|4
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Croo
|23
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC