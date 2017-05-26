Tunes by the river

The free concerts are scheduled for Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. beginning with the Wild Potatoes on June 13. They continue through Aug. 29 on the Greenbelt Stage between D and E Streets on Memorial Drive. The IF Blues Project, Liatt & Dan, the 40 Somethin' Band, the Eastern Idaho Jazz All Stars, the Wild Potatoes and the Mike Banks Jazz Quartet also performed during last year's series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.