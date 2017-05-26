Tunes by the river

The free concerts are scheduled for Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. beginning with the Wild Potatoes on June 13. They continue through Aug. 29 on the Greenbelt Stage between D and E Streets on Memorial Drive. The IF Blues Project, Liatt & Dan, the 40 Somethin' Band, the Eastern Idaho Jazz All Stars, the Wild Potatoes and the Mike Banks Jazz Quartet also performed during last year's series.

