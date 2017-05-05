Sheriff: I.F. man attacked two jailers

Sheriff: I.F. man attacked two jailers

Friday May 5 Read more: Post Register

Anthony Chatterton, 34, of Idaho Falls, is charged with two felony counts of battery upon certain personnel. Chatterton had bond set at $15,000 and has a preliminary hearing scheduled May 17. Court records show jail deputy Chad Campbell was delivering Chatterton his breakfast at about 6 a.m. Thursday.

