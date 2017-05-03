Shelley man charged with burning infant's hand
A Shelley man has been charged with felony child abuse for a report he held a 1 1/2-year-old boy's hand in hot water causing a second-degree burn. Eric Monstwillo, 24, was charged April 21 with one count of felony injury to a child.
