Sex offender charged with paying teen for sex

A convicted sex offender has been charged with sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl after responding to the girl's post on Craigslist to exchange sex for money. Jeremiah Ammon, 35, is charged with lewd conduct with a child younger than 16, prostitution by utilizing a person younger than 18 for prostitution, enticing a child through the internet and child sexual exploitation by possessing sexually exploitative material.

