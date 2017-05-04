Second civil service suit filed
A recently terminated Idaho Falls Police Department officer has filed suit against the city and the police department, arguing that he was wrongfully terminated and his due process rights under the civil service system have been denied. Former Officer Timothy Henze filed a notice of tort claim Wednesday.
