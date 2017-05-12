Officer throws down gauntlet

Friday May 12 Read more: Post Register

Officer Bart Whiting criticized the Idaho Falls City Council's decision to rescind the city's civil service regulations last month. Whiting, who isn't one of the seven officers suing the city but is one of 58 IFPD employees who have filed a formal grievance over rescission, appeared nervous at the podium during the public comment period at the outset of the meeting, but he spoke with force.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Idaho Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
Idaho Falls, ID

