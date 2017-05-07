Mary Mortensen
Mary Maureen Bee Mortensen graduated from this life on April 29, 2017, after her nine year dance with breast cancer followed by three years with bone cancer. During this 12 year dance, her optimism and gratefulness was truly amazing! Everyone who knew Maureen, even strangers she would talk to while waiting in lines, were touched by her love, acceptance, and genuineness.
