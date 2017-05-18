Local teen hit, killed by car
A 13-year-old boy from the Shelley area died late Friday night after getting hit by a car in Idaho Falls. According to a press release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, the boy was out walking with friends and just after 11 p.m. when he was hit.
