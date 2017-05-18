Local teen hit, killed by car

Local teen hit, killed by car

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Morning News

A 13-year-old boy from the Shelley area died late Friday night after getting hit by a car in Idaho Falls. According to a press release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, the boy was out walking with friends and just after 11 p.m. when he was hit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) May 12 Lauren D 48
News Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08) Apr 30 Peki 272
Bored and horny at work (Aug '16) Apr '17 Croo 4
Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15) Apr '17 Croo 23
Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13) Feb '17 Happy customers 10
don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08) Feb '17 WOW 26
Any green? Feb '17 Yadayada 1
See all Idaho Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Falls Forum Now

Idaho Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Idaho Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Idaho Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,307 • Total comments across all topics: 281,188,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC