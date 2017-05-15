Legion seeking grave info
Idaho Falls American Legion Post 56 members are seeking public input to honor as many veterans as possible Memorial Day weekend. Each year, the Legion and the Daughters of the American Revolution place flags on veteran graves at Fielding Memorial and Rose Hill cemeteries.
