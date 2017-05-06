Idaho Falls Zoo holding STEM day
The event will provide Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonneville Joint School District 93 students an opportunity to explore science, technology, engineering and math through a variety of activities. Zoo personnel also will install "Exploration Stations" throughout the zoo that will feature interactive science-themed activities and displays, a city of Idaho Falls news release said.
