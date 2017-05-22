Id Premieres Who Killed Angie Dodge? ...

Id Premieres Who Killed Angie Dodge? Keith Morrison Investigates, 5/29

9 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

In 2012, DATELINE NBC correspondent Keith Morrison nationalized the heartbreaking case of Angie Dodge, an 18-year-old woman murdered in her home in Idaho Falls, Ind. Two decades ago, police arrested an acquaintance of Dodge, 20-year-old Chris Tapp, after he confessed to participating in her murder.

