I.F. Zoo's red-ruffed lemur marks milestone birthday
Rolf, the Idaho Falls Zoo's red-ruffed lemur, is currently the oldest red-ruffed lemur in North America and quite possibly the oldest in the world. He'll celebrate his 34th birthday Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08)
|Apr 30
|Peki
|272
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Apr 23
|Katie
|46
|Bored and horny at work (Aug '16)
|Apr 12
|Croo
|4
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Apr 12
|Croo
|23
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC