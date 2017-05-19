I.F. man imprisoned for creating child porn
U.S. District Chief Judge B. Lynn Winmill on Thursday sentenced an Idaho Falls man to 23 years in federal prison for possessing and creating child pornography. Justin Dixson, 43, pleaded guilty in November 2015 to one count of sexual exploitation of a child.
