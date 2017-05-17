I.F. man gets probation for more than...

I.F. man gets probation for more than pound of pot

District Judge Bruce Pickett on Wednesday sentenced an Idaho Falls man to three years of probation for possessing 1 1/2 pounds of marijuana. Charles Eckenrode, 18, pleaded guilty March 27 to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture or deliver.

