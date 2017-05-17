I.F. man gets probation for more than pound of pot
District Judge Bruce Pickett on Wednesday sentenced an Idaho Falls man to three years of probation for possessing 1 1/2 pounds of marijuana. Charles Eckenrode, 18, pleaded guilty March 27 to possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture or deliver.
