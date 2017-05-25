I.F. man eluded police, charged with ...

I.F. man eluded police, charged with felony DUI

Thursday May 25 Read more: Post Register

Idaho Falls Police on Wednesday arrested an Idaho Falls man on a warrant for a report he eluded and resisted police in February. Gilberto Ramirez-Lugo, 27, was booked into the Bonneville County Jail following a traffic stop Wednesday for driving without privileges.

