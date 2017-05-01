I.F. man, 84, charged with molesting 4-year-old
Idaho Falls Police on Friday arrested an 84-year-old man for a report he sexually abused a 4-year-old girl. Carroll is charged with one count of lewd conduct with a child younger than 16. He had bond set at $50,000 and has a preliminary hearing scheduled May 12. Carroll was released to pretrial services Monday.
