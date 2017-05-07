House editorial: When do we get to he...

House editorial: When do we get to hear their side of the story?

Monday morning the city attorney's office filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit against the City of Idaho Falls by seven IFPD officers who charge they were passed over for promotion by Chief Mark McBride in violation of civil service rules. In part, reasoned city attorneys Randy Fife and Michael Kirkham in the motion, the point is moot now that the city no longer has civil service protections.

