Hall of Fame women's pilot to perform...

Hall of Fame women's pilot to perform in I.F.

Yesterday

Julie Clark and the Smokin' Mentor T-34 aerobatic team will entertain crowds in Idaho Falls during the Extreme Blue Thunder Air Show on July 22 and 23. courtesy Julie Clark Julie Clark and the Smokin' Mentor T-34 aerobatic team will entertain crowds July 22-23 at the Extreme Blue Thunder Air Show in Idaho Falls. Clark will fly her "beautifully restored T-34, 'Free Spirit,' during a 'Serenade in Red, White and Blue' patriotic presentation choreographed to Lee Greenwood's 'God Bless the USA,'" an air show news release said.

