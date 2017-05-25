Guest column: Don't forget Auditorium...

Guest column: Don't forget Auditorium District tax

1 hr ago Read more: Post Register

Short term rental owners in our city must add the five percent Idaho Falls Auditorium District tax, writes Cindy Ozaki. This will be a summer to remember! So many visitors, and where will they all be staying? There will be more visitors than our hotels and campgrounds can handle, so many guests are turning to short term rentals through companies such as Airbnb.

