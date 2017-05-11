Former Rep. Chairman, Yates files for...

Former Rep. Chairman, Yates files for lieutenant governor

21 hrs ago

Former Idaho Republican Party Chairman Steve Yates has filed to enter the race for lieutenant governor, but a statement issued Thursday indicates he hasn't made up his mind on whether to campaign for the position. "Today, I filed the necessary paperwork, declaring a treasurer, to allow me to more formally explore running for lieutenant governor," Yates said in the statement.

