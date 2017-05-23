Field of Honor approaches
Apart from veterans, the ceremony honors police officers, firefighters, teachers, coaches, parents and anyone else deemed worthy of the honor, city councilman and event sponsor David Smith said. "The flag presentation goes beyond just veterans - it's honoring anyone who someone thinks of as their hero," Smith said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|May 22
|BeckyBzy
|49
|Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08)
|Apr 30
|Peki
|272
|Bored and horny at work (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Croo
|4
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Croo
|23
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC