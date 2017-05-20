Eclipse-chaser coming from Australia
Tens if not hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flock to eastern Idaho for the Great American Eclipse on Aug. 21. This eclipse won't be the most difficult Cuttle has chased, however. The retired engineer has viewed eclipses in the Arctic, Antarctic and many places in between, including Egyptian deserts and tropical jungles in Indonesia.
