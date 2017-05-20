Eclipse-chaser coming from Australia

Eclipse-chaser coming from Australia

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Post Register

Tens if not hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flock to eastern Idaho for the Great American Eclipse on Aug. 21. This eclipse won't be the most difficult Cuttle has chased, however. The retired engineer has viewed eclipses in the Arctic, Antarctic and many places in between, including Egyptian deserts and tropical jungles in Indonesia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) May 12 Lauren D 48
News Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08) Apr 30 Peki 272
Bored and horny at work (Aug '16) Apr '17 Croo 4
Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15) Apr '17 Croo 23
Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13) Feb '17 Happy customers 10
don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08) Feb '17 WOW 26
Any green? Feb '17 Yadayada 1
See all Idaho Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Falls Forum Now

Idaho Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Idaho Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

Idaho Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,250 • Total comments across all topics: 281,200,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC