Eastern Idaho's educational opportunities

Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg is fewer than 30 miles north of Idaho Falls via U.S. Highway 20, while Idaho State University in Pocatello is located about 50 miles south via Interstate 15. In Idaho Falls there's University Place, which features ISU and University of Idaho satellite campuses, and there's a College of Southern Idaho satellite at 1235 Jones St., not far from Northgate Mile. Those options, and EITC, still differ in cost and/or course offerings from what a hypothetical College of Eastern Idaho would offer.

