doles out $145K in charitable grants
Post Register Editor and Publisher Roger Plothow announced in November that the company was dissolving its annual Goodfellow Fund, which raised money over the winter holidays to benefit local causes. The fund, which was started under the Post Register's former owners, the Brady family, had endured for 85 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08)
|Apr 30
|Peki
|272
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Apr 23
|Katie
|46
|Bored and horny at work (Aug '16)
|Apr 12
|Croo
|4
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Apr 12
|Croo
|23
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
