Cleanup at Idaho nuclear landfill on hold after pit collapse - Thu, 18 May 2017 PST
Nuclear waste is stored in underground containers at the Idaho National Laboratory near Idaho Falls, Idaho. On Thursday, May 11, 2017, an excavator was digging up transuranic waste when the ground collapsed underneath it.
