City settles civil service suit

Friday May 26

Following a series of mediation sessions, the city of Idaho Falls has settled with seven Idaho Falls Police Department officers who brought suit for alleged violations of the city's civil service regulations, which have subsequently been rescinded. Under the terms of the deal, the IFPD will have to consider all seven officers who filed the suit - including Officer Leendert Van Hulten, who died during the course of the suit.

