City lists four finalists for police chief post
The city of Idaho Falls has narrowed down the pool of candidates to replace retiring Police Chief Mark McBride to four finalists. The candidates, culled from a pool of 35 applicants, are Mark Francisco, chief financial officer of the Kansas City Police Department; Idaho Falls Police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|May 12
|Lauren D
|48
|Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08)
|Apr 30
|Peki
|272
|Bored and horny at work (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Croo
|4
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Apr '17
|Croo
|23
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC