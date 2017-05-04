Challis prevails in Arco and Idaho Falls

Challis prevails in Arco and Idaho Falls

A fast Co-Ed Medley team of William Ashley, Keaton Kikuyama, Tara Chamberlain and Jayden Olson took second at the Tiger-Grizz meet in Idaho Falls. Paul Lind photos Freshman milers Gabe Cogley and Charlie Bullock finished with nothing left in the freshman mile at Tiger-Grizz.

Idaho Falls, ID

