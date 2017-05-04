Challis prevails in Arco and Idaho Falls
A fast Co-Ed Medley team of William Ashley, Keaton Kikuyama, Tara Chamberlain and Jayden Olson took second at the Tiger-Grizz meet in Idaho Falls. Paul Lind photos Freshman milers Gabe Cogley and Charlie Bullock finished with nothing left in the freshman mile at Tiger-Grizz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Challis Messenger.
Comments
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Wants Hospital to Remove Surgical Clip (Jan '08)
|Apr 30
|Peki
|272
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Apr 23
|Katie
|46
|Bored and horny at work (Aug '16)
|Apr 12
|Croo
|4
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Apr 12
|Croo
|23
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC