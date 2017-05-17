Bonneville Co. votes in favor of comm...

Bonneville Co. votes in favor of community college

More than 71 percent of the 14,299 Bonneville County residents who participated in the election, 10,213 in total, voted Tuesday to create a community college taxing district, while 4,086 voters, or 28.6 percent, were opposed. The initiative required a two-thirds supermajority to pass, and drew heavy voter turnout for a small ballot election in an odd year.

