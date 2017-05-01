Authorities want answers after cat is...

Authorities want answers after cat is doused in oil, left for dead

An Idaho cat is lucky to be alive after ingesting a large amount of motor oil that someone had soaked him with before leaving the animal to die. Slick is a 7-year-old orange tabby feline who was "horrible mistreated by humans," according to a post on the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter Facebook page.

