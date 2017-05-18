ATR Complex named nuclear historic landmark
American Nuclear Society President Andy Klein, center, with INL Director Mark Peters, left, and INL Assistant Laboratory Director for Advanced Test Reactor Sean O'Kelly, right, pose for a photo at the dedication site near Idaho Falls. The American Nuclear Society dedicated Idaho National Laboratory's Advanced Test Reactor Complex as an ANS Nuclear Historic Landmark at an award ceremony today.
