Arts & Music briefly

The second annual Ammon Scottish Festival is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 13 at McCowin Park. The event will feature live Celtic music from regional bands Barrowburn, Chad Jensen, Runestone, and Teton & District Performing Arts, Scottish dancers from Highland Havoc Dance Exhibition, and performances from Stasia Acrobats.
