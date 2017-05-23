And in campaign newsa
Raul Labrador announced today that he'll go on a three-day tour of the state to formally announce his candidacy for governor in 2018, with stops Tuesday May 30 in Boise, Wednesday May 31 in Post Falls and Thursday, June 1 in Idaho Falls. Labrador also issued a news release today announcing his first campaign team member, campaign treasurer Milford Terrell.
