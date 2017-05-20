Agencies prepare for eclipse weekend
Just as the number of people projected to visit eastern Idaho during the Great Solar Eclipse is unprecedented for the region, so is the strain local public service agencies likely will feel. Idaho Falls Fire Department Chief Dave Hanneman has been told to expect 300,000 to 500,000 visitors during the eclipse weekend, far more than the region's next-largest event: Idaho Falls' Fourth of July celebration, which draws about 100,000 people annually.
