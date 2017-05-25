Age-progressed photo of missing Idaho toddler released

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has released an age-progressed photo of missing Idaho Falls toddler DeOrr Kunz Jr. DeOrr was 2-years-old when he vanished while on a camping trip with his parents, great-grandfather and a friend of his grandfather on July 10, 2015. There has been no sign of the toddler since that day, and nobody has been charged in connection to his disappearance.

