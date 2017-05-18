About 70 attend Celebrating Women luncheon

About 70 women filled Celebration Hall at Living Waters Ranch for a "Celebrating the Women of Challis" luncheon on April 29. About 70 women attended a "Celebrating the Women of Challis" luncheon to meet new friends and connect with existing ones in a spiritual setting. The luncheon, hosted by Firstfruits Foundation at Living Waters Ranch on Saturday afternoon, April, 29, was "An incredible day renewing relationships, building new ones and connecting with others," said organizer Lisa D'Orazio, officer manager at Living Waters Ranch.

