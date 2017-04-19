Water line project underway
The city of Idaho Falls Street Division is cutting and removing asphalt on Dunbar Drive, Vine Avenue and East Shelley Street in preparation for the Willowbrook and Iona Street water line project. Once that section is complete, crews will move to Rose Avenue and Sunset Drive to remove asphalt, reconstruct water lines and resurface the roadway from North Boulevard to North Lee Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Idaho Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bored and horny at work (Aug '16)
|Apr 12
|Croo
|4
|Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15)
|Apr 12
|Croo
|23
|sex with bro and sis (Jun '15)
|Apr 1
|dodbob
|45
|Incest video
|Mar '17
|Jay
|1
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb '17
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb '17
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb '17
|Yadayada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC