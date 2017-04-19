Water line project underway

Water line project underway

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Post Register

The city of Idaho Falls Street Division is cutting and removing asphalt on Dunbar Drive, Vine Avenue and East Shelley Street in preparation for the Willowbrook and Iona Street water line project. Once that section is complete, crews will move to Rose Avenue and Sunset Drive to remove asphalt, reconstruct water lines and resurface the roadway from North Boulevard to North Lee Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bored and horny at work (Aug '16) Apr 12 Croo 4
Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15) Apr 12 Croo 23
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) Apr 1 dodbob 45
Incest video Mar '17 Jay 1
Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13) Feb '17 Happy customers 10
don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08) Feb '17 WOW 26
Any green? Feb '17 Yadayada 1
See all Idaho Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Falls Forum Now

Idaho Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Idaho Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Idaho Falls, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,875 • Total comments across all topics: 280,398,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC