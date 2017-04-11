U.K. lecturer to speak at City Club and ISU
British university lecturer Martin Farr will give a set of local talks Thursday and Friday focused on the election of President Donald Trump and United Kingdom's vote to leave the European Union. Farr will give his first talk at an Idaho Falls City Club event beginning at noon Thursday at the Bennion Student Union building at University Place.
