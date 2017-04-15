Two arrested for warrants, drugs at I.F. hotel

Local law enforcement arrested Nicholas Olsen, 34, and Chanel Bistodeau, 32, for warrants and drugs at Fairbridge Inn & Suites, 850 Lindsay Blvd., according to an Idaho Falls Police Department news release. Olsen of Ammon was arrested on a U.S. Marshals warrant, a Bingham County warrant, felony possession of a controlled substance and resisting and obstructing law enforcement.

