This week in eastern Idaho history
More trouble at the G Street railroad crossing this week in 1917. Behind the wheel of a Buick Six, Model 17, Bert Sedall ran into the boxcar of a train backing up, badly damaging the automobile and injuring his passenger, Miss Itha Newman.
