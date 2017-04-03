Symantec attributes 40 cyber attacks to CIA-linked hacking tools

An analyst looks at code in the malware lab of a cyber security defense lab at the Idaho National Laboratory in Idaho Falls, Idaho September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart - See this story on www.reuters.com Past cyber attacks on scores of organizations around the world were conducted with top-secret hacking tools that were exposed recently by the Web publisher Wikileaks, the security researcher Symantec Corp said on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.